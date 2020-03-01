SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has charged two people in the double homicide from Friday morning, one of which was involved with an Amber Alert that was issued in the same day.

Police say that officers arrived on scene at 4:54 a.m to a house on Markhaven Street in Sherwood in regards to a welfare concern.

Officers found a woman, Britney Alyse Bell, lying in the driveway unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a man, Steve Lutman, inside the home while trying to secure the area. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were arrested in connection to the case Friday evening.

Police arrested 20-year-old Brandi Purtle and 33-year-old Napoleon Haire, but are still looking for 26-year-old Gabrielle Hill.

Haire was involved in an Amber Alert after a 6-year-old was reported missing Friday morning. He was arrested at the Quality Inn & Suites in North Little Rock and the child was found safe.

Haire has been charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Purtle has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and hindering apprehension.

Police say the 6-year-old was the child of one of the two people that was killed.

Gabrielle Hill is wanted in connection to the double homicide in Sherwood.

Sherwood Police Department

If you have any information on the case you are asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

