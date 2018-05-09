LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police are investigating a robbery at the Bank OZK on West Capital Avenue. The robbery occurred around 1 p.m. today, Sept. 5.

The suspect is a man in his 70s, wearing a blue Walmart greeters vest, blue Walmart hat, khaki pants and a long-sleeve, faded yellow button-down shirt.

According to police, the suspect walked in, handed the teller a note and implied that there was a weapon, though one was never presented.

The suspect did get away with an undisclosed amount of money and police are actively searching for him.

"Downtown has plenty of cameras. It will just take some time to get access to those and see what we can come up with," Lt. Steve Moore with LRPD said.

Please contact the Little Rock Police Department with any information.

