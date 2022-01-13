Police are searching for 19-year-old Xavier Arter, accused of firing several shots into a car containing a one-year-old child.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

According to the Helena-West Helena police department, a driver identified 19-year-old Xavier Arter approaching his vehicle at the intersection of E. Cleburne and S. Sebastian Streets, when he fired several shots, hitting a 21-year-old woman in the head, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The driver then drove away from the scene and realized his passenger had been shot. A one-year-old child was in the back seat at the time of the incident.

The woman was rushed to Helena Regional Medical Center, where officers responded to the incident, and later transported to Regional One Health in Memphis.