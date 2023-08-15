Police: Investigation underway into Pine Bluff homicide

The Pine Bluff Police Department is working to identify the suspect in a shooting incident that left one man dead in late July.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is now investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead in late July.

According to reports, officers were dispatched to a home on South Myrtle with reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived they spoke with 49-year-old Christopher Harris who said he didn't know anything about the gunshots.

While officers were at the scene they found several shell casings near the home, and they began to canvass the area and collect evidence. They left the scene and about 10 minutes later they were called to return to the home on South Myrtle.

Upon further investigation they found Harris lying on the ground on West 8th Avenue with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jefferson Regional and later to UAMS where he was in critical condition.

Two days later, Pine Bluff detectives were notified by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office that Harris had died due to his injuries.