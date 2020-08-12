Suspect shot, killed by victim after 3 separate attempts of robbery in Jacksonville

One male is dead after three separate robbery attempts Monday night in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Dec. 7, at 10:40 p.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to South Bailey Drive, for a report of an Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Robbery.

Upon arrival, officers found one deceased male matching the description of the suspect from an earlier robbery call at the Jacksonville Stop and Shop, located on South First Street.

Just over two hours later, the suspect attempted to rob another victim outside of her home. The third attempt turned fatal for the suspect, as one of the victims shot in self-defense after the suspect had shot at them.

Identity of the male suspect is unknown, but police say is approximately between the ages of 19-24.

The suspect was wearing black tank top, black jacket, red sweat pants, and brown UGG boots.