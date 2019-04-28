UPDATE: TBI confirms Michael Cummins has been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are actively looking for a suspect, after finding five bodies at two separate homicide scenes in Sumner County.

TBI posted on Twitter saying that the bodies have been found in a home on Charles Brown Road.

A fifth victim has also been found deceased at a home on Luvy Daniels Road.

TBI indicated in those tweets that they think the two scenes are related.

Right now, TBI is actively working to locate a man named Michael Cummins, 25, in connection with both homicides.

They say he may be in the woods near the area. He also may be armed.