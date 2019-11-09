LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, August 23, at 2:34 a.m., Little Rock police officers responded to a robbery call at Popeyes on South University.

When officers arrived, they found an employee who had been put in the store's freezer after multiple suspects robbed the restaurant.

Little Rock police have identified the suspect vehicle as a newer model Chevy Camaro with an unknown license plate. The vehicle appears to have black rally stripes on the hood and chrome rims.

The vehicle is known to frequent the area of Reservoir Road.

Police are asking the public your help in identifying the suspect. If you recognize this vehicle please call detectives at 501-404-3015, but please approach with caution.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 501-371-INFO (4636).