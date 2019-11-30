HENSLEY, Ark. — According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, they are actively looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the 6500 block of E. Sardis Road in Hensley early Saturday morning.

Detectives are looking for John E. Grable in connection to a shooting that injured several individuals around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The incident is believed to be related to a domestic disturbance.

At this time, the victims are in varying conditions in area hospitals.

Grable is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighs around 200 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Grable's whereabouts or have information about the incident, please call the Saline County Sheriff's Office at 501-303-5647 or 911. Callers may remain anonymous.