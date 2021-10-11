Suspect wanted by Little Rock police in connection to Auxor Road homicide

Little Rock police are searching for Bobby Banks Jr. in a homicide that took place on Oct. 10 on Auxor Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers responded to a shooting in the 9100 block of Auxor Road around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers were informed of a black Dodge Charger arriving at a place on Hutsell with victims from the shooting.

Police arrived at the new location to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. He was transported to UAMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

A teenage victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Little Rock police announced on Oct. 15 that they were searching for Bobby Banks Jr. as a suspect who is wanted for first-degree murder for the man's death.

If you have information on Banks's whereabouts police ask you to contact (501) 404-3009.

There were two other individuals in the vehicle who were not injured.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Search Units were notified, responded to both scenes and began a preliminary investigation. Detectives also obtained witness statements.

This investigation is ongoing.