PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to Pine Bluff police, officers are searching for 28-year-old Toran Conaway. He is wanted for capital murder and abuse of a corpse.

On Nov. 9, officers were called to a vehicle fire in the 2300 block of East Pullen. After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the vehicle.

The body was later identified as 43-year-old Alfred Flowers Jr. of Pine Bluff.

Police warn that Conaway is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes into contact with him should not approach him.

Conaway is 6'1'' in height, weighs about 290 pounds, and is currently on probation. His last known address was at an apartment complex on Dollarway Road.

Anyone with information on Conaway's whereabouts is asked to contact the detective division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.

A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to his arrest and conviction. Information can also be shared via the Pine Bluff Police Department's facebook page.

RELATED: Body found inside engulfed vehicle investigated as homicide, Pine Bluff police say