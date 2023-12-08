Police: Armed and dangerous suspect identified in Pine Bluff murder

Pine Bluff Police Department detectives are now searching for an armed and dangerous 22-year-old who is wanted for capital murder.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff Police Department detectives have now identified 22-year-old Julius Ford as a suspect in the murder of a 30-year-old man that happened at 2709 East Harding Avenue on Saturday.

According to reports, the man was found "slumped over inside his vehicle" with "a gunshot wound to the right side of his face."

The victim was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he later died from the injury.

Officials report that Ford is wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being a Black male who is 5'9" in height, weighing about 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.