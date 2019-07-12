LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, two suspects are wanted in connection to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl in Little Rock.

The suspects identified are 23-year-old Anthony Williams and 20-year-old Cameron Taylor of Little Rock. Both have active felony warrants out for their arrest in relation to the shooting.

Police are warning the public that Williams and Taylor are to be considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED: 5-year-old girl shot in Little Rock, police say

Officers were dispatched to Baseline Road on Thursday night, Dec. 5 in reference to a shooting.

Police said the victim is a 5-year-old girl who was shot in the back on Warren Drive.

The mother of the victim said they were leaving the Autumn Park apartment complex when someone began shooting toward her vehicle.

Shortly after the shooting, she said her 5-year-old daughter started to say she was in pain. The two, along with her other young daughter, drove to a relative's house at Colonial Parc Apartments.

The victim is currently seeking treatment at a local hospital and is in serious condition, but stable.

If you have seen Williams or Taylor, or know of the whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

LRPD