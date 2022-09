A SWAT call-out was issued for a home in Little Rock on Monday evening, and reports state that a suspect was barricaded inside and is now in custody.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, the SWAT team has been called to 13 Templin Trail.

Reports state that there is a suspect who was barricaded inside a home, and SWAT officers are on the scene.

The LRPD SWAT team has taken the person who was barricaded into custody.

Authorities suggest finding an alternate route if you are traveling through the area.