JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - At 12:58 p.m., the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to a call of an attempted robbery on Finch Road.
Police said the suspect got into a cab, pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob the driver.
The driver and suspect tussled and the gun went off, resulting in a bullet hitting the driver in the left hand. The robber fled the scene, leaving the gun behind.
The suspect is described as male, standing at about 6 feet tall.
Since the proximity of the accident was close to Homer Adkins Pre-K, the school was put on lockdown and searched. After a complete search, the school lifted the lockdown.
The driver's injuries were treated and he was released.
This story is developing.