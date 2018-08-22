JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - At 12:58 p.m., the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to a call of an attempted robbery on Finch Road.

Police said the suspect got into a cab, pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob the driver.

The driver and suspect tussled and the gun went off, resulting in a bullet hitting the driver in the left hand. The robber fled the scene, leaving the gun behind.

The suspect is described as male, standing at about 6 feet tall.

Since the proximity of the accident was close to Homer Adkins Pre-K, the school was put on lockdown and searched. After a complete search, the school lifted the lockdown.

The driver's injuries were treated and he was released.

This story is developing.

