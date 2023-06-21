Police: 16-year-old charged with capital murder for North Little Rock apartment fatal shooting

A 16-year-old is being charged with capital murder for his involvement in a homicide at a North Little Rock apartment complex last month.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police have now arrested 16-year-old Javion Green of Jacksonville for a homicide at the Hemlock Courts Apartments in May.

According to reports, on Tuesday, May 23, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area near Hemlock Courts Apartments on 400 Palm Street.

When they arrived officials located 16-year-old Raymond Hudson lying in a parking lot on the north side of the apartment complex suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Green will be charged as an adult with one count of capital murder. He is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.