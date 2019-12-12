NEWPORT, Arkansas — The attached video was our last coverage of the case in 2017.

The Arkansas Court of Appeals says a teenager charged in the 2017 shooting death of a police officer can be tried as an adult.

Attorneys for Derrick Heard had sought to move the case to juvenile court, noting that he was 16 years old when he was charged with capital murder for the death of Newport Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

The Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling that keeps the case in adult court.

Heard is now 18 and has pleaded not guilty.