Teen wanted for double homicide now arrested by Pine Bluff police

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A teen wanted in connection to a double homicide has now been arrested by the Pine Bluff Police Department after turning himself in on Wednesday evening.
According to reports, 19-year-old Trenton Xavion Rogers was wanted for his involvement in a shooting on 17th Avenue and South Hazel Street that left two teens dead.
He will be booked into the W. C. Dub Brassell Detention Center on two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act, and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.