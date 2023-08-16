Teen wanted for double homicide now arrested by Pine Bluff police

A 19-year-old wanted in connection to a double homicide of two teens has now been arrested by the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A teen wanted in connection to a double homicide has now been arrested by the Pine Bluff Police Department after turning himself in on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, 19-year-old Trenton Xavion Rogers was wanted for his involvement in a shooting on 17th Avenue and South Hazel Street that left two teens dead.