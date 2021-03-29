x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Crime

Teen in critical condition after North Little Rock shooting

According to NLRPD, an 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting on W. 22nd St. on Sunday, March 28.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Red and blue lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, an 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting on W. 22nd St. on Sunday, March 28.

Police responded to the scene at around 8:15 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle, police said in a statement.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call (501) 758-1234 or the NLRPD Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.