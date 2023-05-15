x
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting death of student at Watson Chapel Jr. High School

A teen has now been charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2021 shooting death of a Watson Chapel Junior High School student.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Monday, a teen entered a guilty plea and has now been charged with first-degree murder, and sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of 15-year-old Daylon Burnett in March 2021.

At the time of the incident, then 15-year-old Thomas Quarles was charged as an adult with no bond for shooting Burnett at Watson Chapel Junior High School.

The charges were upgraded from first-degree battery to capital murder once Burnett died a few days after the shooting happened. 

The case was originally set for trial on June 1, 2023.

   

