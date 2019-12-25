SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police have arrested the son and husband of the city's first homicide victim of the year. On December 21, officers were dispatched to 221 West Woodruff Ave. after a report of a deceased woman, later identified as Sonya "Missy" Glover.

Carson Glover, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder for killing his mother, while William Glover, 55, was been charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Sherwood Police Department

RELATED: Police identify Sherwood woman found dead in home, investigating as homicide

Sherwood police say both suspects lived with Sonya at the Woodruff residence.

More on this story as it develops.