Teenage girl found dead after Pine Bluff shooting, police investigate

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of investigating a homicide.

Police say around 9:43 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of W. 23d and S. Maple.

Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old girl with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity will not be released due to her age.

The identity of the shooter or shooters and the circumstances of the homicide are under investigation.