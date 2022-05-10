Police respond to Texarkana shooting on Bann Street

Texarkana law enforcement is investigating a shooting that injured one male victim on Bann Street.

TEXARKANA, Ark. — On the evening of Wednesday, October 5, officers with the Texarkana Police Department were dispatched to shots fired call on Bann Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

An ambulance was dispatched, and once medical personnel arrived on the scene, they transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit were notified to begin gathering information and collecting evidence.

Five male witnesses who were present at the scene were taken to the Bi-State Center to be interviewed.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867. You can remain anonymous.