TEXARKANA, Ark. — A search is underway for an inmate who bolted from a work crew in Texarkana Monday morning, Dec. 9.

At about 8:45 a.m., Charles P. Hausner, 37, was part of a crew working in a city park, which is commonly known as Hobo Park, when he bolted and ran toward the railroad tracks.

Officials say Hausner was last seen running down the tracks, and his actions appeared to be spur-of-the-moment and not part of a well-thought-out plan.

Hausner is a resident at the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center. He is serving a three years for two drug-related convictions.

Hausner was sentenced on August 7, 2019, in Benton County. Although serving time for an Arkansas offense, Hausner is originally from Missouri.

He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and closely-cropped brown hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow inmate uniform.