NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police are asking for help regarding a hit and run that happened Tuesday, April 21.

If you witnessed a collision involving a large sports utility vehicle or an individual running along Hwy 70 near Harris Road, east of I-440 in North Little Rock, please call Arkansas State Police and let them know.

Police said 51-year-old Ervin Brendel of North Little Rock died sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. after he was struck by the vehicle that left the scene of the collision. The vehicle may have been a 2003 to 2006 General Motors SUV (Cadillac Escalade or Yukon) luxury type passenger truck.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division suspect the SUV truck will likely have damage to the right-side front bumper and passenger side door. The passenger side exterior mirror is also believed to have been knocked-off by the collision.

Anyone with information about a vehicle similar to the one described or who may have seen something usual prior to or after the collision is asked to contact Special Agent Gregg Bray at (501) 618-8154 or call the Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8101. Information about the fatality collision or witnesses can be provided at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ar/asp/crimetipform