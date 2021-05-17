'The carelessness is astounding': Father arrested after 2-year-old son fired unsecured handgun

25-year-old Ian Carr turned himself into the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and was charged with child endangerment

WEST BATH, Maine — The father of a two-year-old boy was arrested on child endangerment charges Monday following a May 12 incident where the boy allegedly picked up an unsecured handgun and fired it, injuring himself and his parents.

Around 2:30 p.m Monday, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ian Carr, 25, of West Bath at the county courthouse when he turned himself in.

The arrest comes after the boy allegedly picked up and fired an unsecured handgun that was sitting on a nightstand while his parents were asleep. According to Sheriff Joel Merry, the boy's 22-year-old mother got a leg injury and Carr sustained a minor injury to the back of his head. Merry said the boy was hit in the face by the recoil of the weapon. All three of them were transported to Mid Coast Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Merry said there was also a 3-week-old baby boy present in the room. He said that child was turned over to his grandmother, who also lives at the home. According to Merry, she was not home at the time of the incident.

“The seriousness of this incident must be underscored. This situation could easily have been fatal. The carelessness is astounding. However, current law only allows for a misdemeanor offense to be charged," Merry said in a press release Monday. “Every owner of any firearm must be responsible for the safekeeping of their weapons when children are present in the home, particularly inquisitive, young children.”

#NEW: A father has been arrested after his 2-year-old son got a hold of his gun on a nightstand last week and fired it—injuring both parents and the little boy. Ian Carr is facing child endangerment charges, according to Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/FAdlb7sX7e — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) May 17, 2021

According to the release, Carr was released on personal recognizance bail with a court date for his arraignment on August 10 at the West Bath District Court. Bail conditions include no possession of weapons, including firearms and knives. He must follow child visitation requirements set by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. He can not return to the home of the incident.

The children are currently in the custody of family members, the release said.