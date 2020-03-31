JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — A wounded veteran needs your help finding a thief.



While Army veteran Matt ZaJac was outside getting some fresh air, someone broke into his home and stole more than a dozen guns.

"What do you say, what can you say?” asked ZaJac.

Zajac moved to Arkansas from Arizona just a year ago. He was injured in Baghdad in 2007 and lost both legs during an attack.

Life since then hasn't been an easy one, and Tuesday he's left speechless again after a thief stole what little he had during a time of crisis.

"They stole guns, televisions, my place was a mess,” said ZaJac.

According to a Jacksonville police report, the suspect broke into the veteran's home through a window while he was practicing social distancing out on Arkansas trails.

ZaJac said the person stole 14 guns total and multiple TV's.

The veteran support organization 'We Are the 22' is stepping up to help him.

"The outpouring of love and support is blowing my mind,” said Mikel Brooks, founder of We Are the 22.

Brooks said in less than 24 hours, the community has stepped up to show their support by raising $1,400 for ZaJac.

"For it to happen to such a good person like Matt, it hit a nerve with a lot of people,” said Brooks.

Brooks said the funds will help ZaJac replace things that were taken, but not the memories they all hold.

"It's not going to replace some of those weapons, some of them came from his father that he's lost, and they are completely invaluable,” said Brooks. “Those are the ones we desperately want back."

Zajac hopes anyone who knows anything about this will call the Jacksonville Police Department with tips.

Meanwhile, ZaJac is moving on and trying to stay positive.

“I’m still alive and I’ll keep going,” said ZaJac. “It's the same as I’ve always done. That's how I survive anything.”

If you have a tip on this case, you can call the tip line at 501-982-INFO and leave an anonymous message.

