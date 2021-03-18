Thieves roll right out of front door of dealership with stolen Harleys

The total value of the stolen motorcycles was estimated to be more than $95,000.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is looking for four thieves that rolled right out the front door of a Harley-Davidson dealership with four stolen bikes.

It happened at 3:22 a.m. at the dealership located at 335 South 00 EW in Kokomo. All four thieves were wearing concealable clothing and motorcycle helmets.

The suspects selected a 2020 Street Glide Special motorcycle and three 2021 Street Glide Special motorcycles. The suspects were able to start the motorcycles and ride out of the building through the main showroom doors. Surveillance footage showed the suspects fleeing southbound on State Road 931.

