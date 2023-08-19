Third suspect identified in Pine Bluff double homicide

The Pine Bluff Police Department has identified a third suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two teens on July 16.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department has identified a third suspect in the fatal shooting of two teens on July 16 in the 2300 block of West 17th Avenue.

18-year-old Dillen Finch is wanted for two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Authorities said Finch should be considered armed and dangerous.

Finch is 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Finch's whereabouts should contact the Pine Bluff detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300. People can also call the detective's office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Detective Corey Wilfong.

Pine Bluff police have arrested two suspects already for their involvement in this shooting.

18-year-old Jayvion Williams turned himself in on Aug. 5 and is facing two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and one count of theft by receiving.

Over a week later on Aug. 16, 19-year-old Trenton Xavion Rogers turned himself over to authorities. He was charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act, and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Pine Bluff officers responded to the area of West 17th Avenue and South Hazel Street on July 16 around 5:50 p.m. after a reported shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying in the front yard of a residence.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the 18-year-old was responsive and transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, while the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers entered the residence and found a third victim, 14-year-old Vaniya Bennett, dead.