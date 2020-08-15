Three arrested for murder of SAU student, according to the university

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — According to Southern Arkansas University, three have been arrested in connection to the death of a student.
The university says Odies Wilson of North Little Rock, Le’Kamerin (Kam) Tolbert of Little Rock, and Shaivonn (Shakey) Robinson of Vacherie, Louisiana, were arrested early August 14 and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Joshua Keshun Smith.
Smith was killed early Tuesday morning, August 11, in the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center parking lot of Southern Arkansas University.
The university says additional charges may be filed and the investigation is still on-going.
SAU President Dr. Trey Berry said in a statement, “We are grateful for the great work of the SAU Police Department, the Magnolia Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and U. S. Marshalls. Their persistence on this case brings a grieving family one step closer to resolve and allows our community to rest easier knowing that the suspects in this case have been identified.”