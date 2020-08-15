Three arrested for murder of SAU student, according to the university

The university released a statement saying three had been arrested early Friday morning.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — According to Southern Arkansas University, three have been arrested in connection to the death of a student.

The university says Odies Wilson of North Little Rock, Le’Kamerin (Kam) Tolbert of Little Rock, and Shaivonn (Shakey) Robinson of Vacherie, Louisiana, were arrested early August 14 and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Joshua Keshun Smith.

Smith was killed early Tuesday morning, August 11, in the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center parking lot of Southern Arkansas University.

The university says additional charges may be filed and the investigation is still on-going.