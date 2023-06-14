Three charged with capital murder for homicide of teen in Pine Bluff

Two juveniles and a 19-year-old man have all been charged with capital murder for their involvement in the homicide of a teen in Pine Bluff.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a June 9 homicide where officers located a deceased 17-year-old teen inside a car that was parked in an empty lot.

According to reports, 16-year-old Otis Tyler, 17-year-old Khyarriah White, and 19-year-old Damonte Harris have all been charged with capital murder.

Both Tyler and White have been charged as adults and are being held at the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center. Hairrs is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

Detectives state that they are still searching for a fourth suspect in this homicide.