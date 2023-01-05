Three Crawford County women charged with prostitution after massage parlor raids

Court documents say that at all three locations, undercover officers paid for massages before being offered sexual favors in exchange for money.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has stated that they executed three search warrants on Thursday, April 27 on local massage businesses in Crawford County for suspected illegal activities.

The Crawford Co. Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested three women on prostitution charges. All three suspects had their initial court appearances Monday, May 1, and were issued $50,000 bonds. One of the suspects was also put on hold for ICE.

The three different massage parlors are L & L Asian Massage, JM Reflexology in Van Buren, and JM Foot Spa in Alma.

The investigation reportedly began three months ago after some residents expressed concerns.

There was reportedly an undercover investigation where officers say they were approached for sexual favors in exchange for money.

Crawford County Sheriff Daniel Perry says that "We got several complaints from citizens in Crawford County and all the locations about a lot of traffic going in and out— a lot of men going in and out, and just really odd circumstances going on, so we started an investigation on it."

Officers allegedly pulled over a man who was seen leaving JM Reflexology in Van Buren who admitted he was offered a sexual favor at the business. Court documents also say it appeared the women who were arrested were each living at the massage parlors.

Video surveillance was reportedly seized from the business to be used as possible evidence, but Sheriff Perry could not give the names of the three suspects.

They have no other court dates scheduled at this time.

