Benton Police are investigating several car break-ins, and they all have one thing in common.

Each of the crimes happened at three different gymnastics centers, where several customers had items stolen from their cars.

"They are looking for a quick and easy fast way to take advantage of somebody,” said Sgt. Quinton Jackson with Benton Police Department.

Owner of Benton’s Empire Cheer, Brooke Plack, believes the crimes aren’t a coincidence.

"I don't think it's coincidental, do I think it's the same person, possibly,” said Plack.

Plack believes since her gym along with two others were hit the same day, busy moms are the target.

"One of our staff members walked outside and realized her windshield and another windshield right across from hers had been busted into, and another mother came out, and her purse had been taken out of her car,” said Plack.

Glass remained littered across the Empire Cheer parking lot Wednesday as Benton police work to investigate those break-ins along with several others at Leah's Gymnastics, which is just blocks from Empire.

"Purses and wallets stolen there,” said Plack. “As well as one in Maumelle, thankfully we all have really great relationships and we all got on the phone with each other and were like, hey did this happen to you."

Just 45 minutes before Empire Cheer was hit, MGC Gymnastics Center in Maumelle was targeted by thieves. Video given to us by the MGC owner shows two men peeking into cars looking for a crime of opportunity.

There, the thieves were able to break into one car and stole one purse.

“It’s happened so many times at our facility all of our staff know to take their things inside,” said Audra Allen, MGC employee. “So, there wasn’t much for them to take.”

For Plack, she stresses that her customers always by vigilant.

“If we can all be alert and realize let’s not have our purses and wallets out it may seem kind of silly but if they know they're not here, then maybe they won't come here,” said Plack.

The three gyms were targeted by thieves within a few hours, two of them in broad daylight.

Police suggest if you must leave your valuable belongings in your vehicle, it’s best to keep them in your trunk.