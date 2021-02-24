The three bodies were discovered Monday night near Wesley, Arkansas, a small community east of Fayetteville. A baby was found safe with the suspected killer.

WESLEY, Ark. — A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested in Central Arkansas in relation to three people found dead in a home near Wesley, Arkansas, a small community in Madison County.

Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett confirmed with 5NEWS Hunter Chenoweth, 22, from De Queen, is being held by law enforcement in connection with the deaths.

The three bodies were discovered Tuesday (Feb. 23) night.

Arkansas State Police arrested Chenoweth on Wednesday (Feb. 24).

Durret said Chenoweth and the three people found dead had some sort of family connection, but he did not further elaborate on their relationship. The victims have been identified as Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGhee, 59, and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26.

Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents called to the crime scene were able to begin developing leads in the case, prompting a statewide search for two particular vehicles known to have been at the residence earlier in the day and possibly driven away from the crime scene by the killer.

Information was also developed identifying a child believed to have been at the home who was abducted by the killer or a woman who had also been at the crime scene.

State troopers assigned to the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division found one of the vehicles abandoned in Faulkner County along Interstate 40 near Mayflower.

Troopers secured the truck and transported it to state police headquarters where special agents began searching for evidence associated with the Madison County homicides and child abduction.

Around 10 p.m., Highway Patrol Division troopers spotted a van matching the description of the second crime scene vehicle traveling westbound along Interstate 30 near Benton.

As state troopers initiated a traffic stop, a passenger in the van exited the vehicle armed with a rifle and began verbally provoking the troopers who had made the traffic stop. Simultaneously other troopers moved-in from behind the gunman and were able to arrest Chenoweth.

The driver of the van stopped by state police was a 25-year-old DeQueen woman. Also in the van was the abducted infant, less than one-year-old. The child was unharmed and later released to the Department of Human Services.

The unidentified female driver has been questioned by state police and released.

He is being held for the Madison County Sheriff's Office at the Saline County Detention Center without bond.

Formal charges associated with the homicides will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.