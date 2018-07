LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Two men and a woman are being sought by the Independence County Sheriff's Office in connection to a shooting that occurred last night, July 16.

Joseph Bramblett, Michelle Bramblett and Dennis Berger are wanted and considered armed and dangerous. Police said that if you know the whereabouts of or see them contact the sheriff's department at 870-793-8838 or dispatch at 870-698-2436.

