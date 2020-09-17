Three suspects arrested after shooting at apartment, police chase

According to the Little Rock Police Department, at around 6 p.m. officers saw suspects firing from a black Dodge Charger at an apartment building at 9101 Auxor Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, at around 6 p.m. officers saw suspects firing from a black Dodge Charger at an apartment building at 9101 Auxor Road.

Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed at the corner of Baseline and Geyer Springs.

LRPD said the only injuries reported at this time was a laceration on one officer's hand.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.