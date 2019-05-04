UPDATE -- According to the Lonoke Police Department, three suspects connected with the the threatening message were taken into police custody around 10 p.m., April 5.

ORIGINAL STORY -- A school shooting on one side of Arkansas and an apparent fight between rival districts closer to Little Rock helped lead to a tense day at Lonoke High School after a social media threat.

Lonoke police have arrested a juvenile and are looking for two men whose names came up after a fight at the Lonoke McDonald's. That brawl escalated into the threats on Snapchat that threatened gunfire turned the main campus into a ghost town on lockdown with students sent home early.

“To those who are engaging in this type of activity, our schools are just not going to tolerate this kind of thing,” said Dr. John Tackett, the superintendent. “I got a message after our board meeting that pretty much said apparently there's going to be shooting at high school.”

Dr. Tackett consulted with local police and announced on the district Facebook page that anyone who elected not to go to school would be excused. It left the normally busy courtyard empty at lunch and the students who did attend, had to be escorted by adults between buildings.

“We had several police officers here this morning,” Dr. Tackett said. “We had a strong police presence for our students and staff who did come.”

The threat came just days after a student in Prescott shot a classmate in an apparent dispute. The teen is under arrest and the victim is recovering. At the same time, a video spread on social media of a fight at the local McDonald's last week. It became fodder for taunts and threats that apparently bubbled up to Thursday night.

“These were just things that were passed on social media that amplified something that someone heard,” said Randy Mauk, the Chief of Lonoke Police. “It’s not fun and games for anybody else involved. The kids, the parents or law enforcement.”

While social media appears to have exacerbated the problem in this case, both officials said there are hard lessons to be learned.

“Anyone who levels any kind of threat against any of our students will not only be dealt with at a school level, but they'll be prosecuted,” said Dr. Tackett.

“The part about posting yourself on social media and making these statements,” said Chief Mauk, who said they have a suspect. “You're going to be identified.”