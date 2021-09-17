TikTok trend 'devious licks' has students vandalizing Arkansas school property

The Cabot School District is a victim of the trend that involves people filming themselves stealing or destroying school property.

CABOT, Ark. — Schools across the U.S. are seeing a new social media trend that has caused even more incidents of petty vandalism, and now, it's reached a school in central Arkansas.

The Cabot School District is a victim of the trend that involves people filming themselves stealing or destroying school property.

The district posted on their Facebook page and website, saying they are "aware of several unfortunate trends among our youth appearing mostly on the social media app TikTok."

Along with multiple pictures of evidence, the school said, "This is a look at some of the damage at just one of our schools. Soap dispensers have been ripped out of the bathrooms, mirrors removed from walls, red dye staining toilets, tile, and basins, wet floor signs, paper towels, and toilet paper destroyed. Teacher’s belongings have also been stolen."

You can see the pictures of the damage below.

TikTok trend leads to students vandalizing Arkansas school property 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

The school said this behavior is illegal and will not be tolerated and that vandalism and theft will carry stiff consequences. Law enforcement will notified when applicable and students will face school disciplinary action.