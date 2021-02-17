Tractor-trailer driver crashes into Arkansas police car on I-40, flees scene

The driver of a tractor-trailer crashed into a state police patrol car with the trooper inside the vehicle Wednesday and fled the scene.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Troopers, a trooper "narrowly escaped serious injury" Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer jackknifed and struck a patrol car with the trooper inside the vehicle along Interstate 40 west of Lonoke.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 54-year-old Joe Barbosa, 54, of San Antonio, Texas, lost control of the vehicle as he approached stopped traffic, attempting to brake while "moving at speeds in excess of 50 to 60 miles per hour across ice-covered traffic lanes," according to police.

After Barbosa's trailer crashed into Sergeant Chuck Lewis's patrol vehicle, he fled the scene but was later arrested in North Little Rock and charged with careless and prohibited driving and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.