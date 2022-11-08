Police: Traffic stop in North Little Rock leaves officer with minor injury

A North Little Rock Police officer was left with a minor injury after a man attempted to flee the scene of a traffic stop on Thursday.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were performing a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Pike Avenue.

According to reports, as they conducted the traffic stop, the driver, identified as 22-year-old Montrell Jones attempted to leave the scene by putting his vehicle into gear. As Jones did this, he hit a police car and then proceeded to drag an officer into a second police car.

The officer was then thrown over the hood of that patrol car, and Jones then left the scene. The officer suffered a minor injury and was quickly treated and released while still at the scene.

North Little Rock Police Officers and Arkansas State Police Troopers pursued Jones, and that pursuit ended when a trooper conducted a PIT maneuver on Jones' vehicle on Geyer Springs Rd in Little Rock.

Mr. Jones was immediately put into custody. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Jones has been charged with three accounts of aggravated assault, felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, and various other charges. He is being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.