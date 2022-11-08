Police: Traffic stop in North Little Rock leaves officer with minor injury

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were performing a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Pike Avenue.
According to reports, as they conducted the traffic stop, the driver, identified as 22-year-old Montrell Jones attempted to leave the scene by putting his vehicle into gear. As Jones did this, he hit a police car and then proceeded to drag an officer into a second police car.
The officer was then thrown over the hood of that patrol car, and Jones then left the scene. The officer suffered a minor injury and was quickly treated and released while still at the scene.
North Little Rock Police Officers and Arkansas State Police Troopers pursued Jones, and that pursuit ended when a trooper conducted a PIT maneuver on Jones' vehicle on Geyer Springs Rd in Little Rock.
Mr. Jones was immediately put into custody. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Jones has been charged with three accounts of aggravated assault, felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, and various other charges. He is being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.