LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The murder trial for the death of 3-year-old Acen King began on Tuesday morning.

Gary Holmes faces first-degree murder and terroristic act charges. He’s accused of shooting and killing King on December 17, 2016 while he was in the car with his grandmother.

The jury selected in the case includes six men and six women with an alternate. Opening statements were held and the state gave the jury a picture of what happened on the day King was killed.

Ron Davis, who is representing Holmes, is asking the jury to keep in mind that Holmes must be found guilty only beyond a reasonable doubt. Holmes has tried multiple times to remove his attorney, claiming conflict of interest and claiming in a letter, “He has failed to represent me.”

Gary Holmes

King’s grandmother, Kim King-Macon, was questioned before the court to recall her experience. She explained hearing someone honk at her while she was at a stop son in southwest Little Rock. She had her two grandsons in the back. She honked back, then saw a man exit a car and she heard a shot fired.

“The gunshot went off. I looked back at my grandchildren and saw nothing wrong with them,” said Macon. She didn’t see where he shot until she arrived at the JC Penney on Shackleford and found her lifeless grandson in the back seat. “The one-year-old kept crying. I said, ‘Acen is asleep Elijah. Please stop crying,’” said Macon.

Macon explained there were no other instances where King could have been shot. “I think I would have heard another gunshot,” said Macon.

Officer Steve Moore with the Little Rock Police Department has taken the stand. He was the detective in Acen King’s murder case. He explained Holmes turned himself in several days after the shooting.

Statement after Holmes' arrest on December 23, 2016, was played before the court:

Holmes: “I was trying to figure out why they ain’t moving so I get out the car (holding his gun) Michelle (a passenger in his car) is like, ‘No, get back in the car.’ And it went bang. It went off. I just thought it went off. We went about the day and everything.”

Officer Moore: “Why did you have it (the gun) in your lap?”

Holmes: “I don’t know just safety.”

Officer Moore: “When did you find out someone had been shot at that intersection.”

Holmes: “Monday. It didn’t even register with me it could be the same incident. Then, I started looking on the news.”

Acen King was shot on Saturday.

Officer Moore: “When you found out the 3-year-old was killed...”

Holmes (crying): “It hurt me. It hurt my heart. It hurt me a lot. I never intended to shoot nobody. I always get the worst luck."

