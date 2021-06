Montario McArthur surrendered himself to Homicide Detectives and U.S. Marshals on Friday in connection to a homicide that occurred on Baseline Road in early June.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Montario McArthur surrendered himself to Homicide Detectives and U.S. Marshals on Friday in connection to a homicide that occurred on June 3 on Baseline Road.

According to reports, officials negotiated with McArthur who then surrendered himself on a Capital Murder warrant.