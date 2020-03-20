PINE BLUFF, Ark — On Thursday, March 12, officers of the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of McConnell Circle in reference to a shooting.

Upon arriving, officers found 21-year-old Leoncio Flores lying inside an apartment, unresponsive.

On Thursday, March 19, 18-year-old Karizma Fisher of Monticello and 18-year-old Keuntae Shelton of Pine Bluff were taken into custody for the homicide of Flores.

Fisher and Shelton were booked into the Jefferson County Jail for Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

RELATED: Waldron police searching for suspect who shot at officer as he fled

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting in Pine Bluff, police searching for suspect

RELATED: Two suspects arrested for death of Hot Springs police officer