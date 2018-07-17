SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) - Two teens are in custody and face capital murder charges in the shooting death of a woman in Sherwood.

Sherwood police responded to a call at 5905 South Woodview Dr. to a report of a shooting. Officers found 46-year-old Regina Jackson on the floor with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene, according to a press release.

A witness described the getaway vehicle and Arkansas State Police engaged two 18-year-olds in a chase.

Martieo Nash and Zareak Oliver were arrested in Little Rock and face charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

