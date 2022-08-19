Two Arkansas women charged in missing funds case

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Two women from Cross County were charged with multiple felonies following an 11-month-long criminal investigation led by Arkansas State Police.
Both women turned themselves in and surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, August 19.
35-year-old Ana Stewart, a former district court clerk and city police officer, was charged with tampering with public records, second-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit tampering with a public record, and theft of property.
42-year-old Amanda Cullen, a district court clerk, was charged with tampering with a public record and theft of property.
The two women were accused of misappropriating funds from both the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court.
A report from an Arkansas Legislative Audit Committee covering 2019-2021 indicated no record of the $35,728 from court fines collected at the Cross County Sheriff’s Office were accounted for in the appropriate bank deposits.
A separate audit that covered January 1, 2021, through July 2021 of the court clerk’s records noted $25,968 missing and $61,696 in fines that could not be traced to the appropriate bank deposits.