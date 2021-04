Police arrested Lakaila Scarver and Yacariel Davis, who were both charged with capital murder and other related charges.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to 25th and Cedar St. around 1 a.m. Saturday after a man was found dead.

Police say two other people were shot during the incident.

Police arrested Lakaila Scarver and Yacariel Davis, who were both charged with capital murder and other related charges.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.