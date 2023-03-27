Two dead, multiple injured in Little Rock shootings

Two people were killed, and five more were injured in a pair of shootings in Little Rock on Sunday night, officials say.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend, which left 2 people dead and multiple others injured as a result.

On Sunday evening, authorities received an initial call about a shooting near Asher Avenue and University.

Officers said they first got the call around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday night, involving a woman and a child.

"As she was about to proceed through the intersection, she noticed her low tire light had come on. She felt a kind of a burning sensation in her arm, she ends up pulling over and 4111 South University, which is the McDonald's parking lot, gets out and realized that she had been grazed by something but her vehicle had been shot up as well," Police Chief Heath Helton said.

Moments later, near Asher and Adams Street, seven people were shot, and two people were killed.

Police have identified the two victims as 20-year-old Malachi Carey and 20-year-old Jailene Washington.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses— and found that several of them are from outside of the city.

"We saw a large number of people influx into the city. So which is not uncommon when we see with the caravan and things that we've witnessed over the years," Chief Helton explained.

He added there was a disagreement at the second scene which led to the shooting.

"This morning, our detectives administered several search warrants, on vehicles as well as local court orders for businesses that we've identified having cameras within that area. So again, a very fluid situation so very limited on what questions I can answer due to the unnecessary ongoing investigation," he said.

Little Rock police held a press conference on Monday, where they discussed the violent weekend and shared that they are actively investigating the incident.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.