Arkansas State Police find 2 dead in Rockport

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting that killed two people in Rockport.

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating a fatal shooting in Rockport.

David W. Lewis, 55, and Kesha L. Lewis, 49, were found dead at a home on Military Road Friday by a family member making a welfare check.

The bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

Investigators suspect the deaths are the result of a homicide.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.

