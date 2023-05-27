Arkansas State Police find 2 dead in Rockport

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating a fatal shooting in Rockport.
David W. Lewis, 55, and Kesha L. Lewis, 49, were found dead at a home on Military Road Friday by a family member making a welfare check.
The bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.
Investigators suspect the deaths are the result of a homicide.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.