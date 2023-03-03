Police: Two dead after shooting at Garland County home, investigation underway

Police are now investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man dead in a Garland County home.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Garland County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 11:24 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened on Long Island Drive. Upon arrival, they found both a man and a woman unresponsive inside of the home, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified the victims as 26-year-old Bailey Nutt and 35-year-old Jordan Nutt.

According to police, the man arrived at the house to visit his child. Witnesses said that they could hear an argument between the two adults.

Witnesses then said that they allegedly saw the man shoot the woman inside of the home.

According to authorities, witnesses then called police and took safety precautions as they evacuated the home. From there, witnesses said that they heard a second gunshot.

Following the incident, both bodies were transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab where they'll receive an autopsy.