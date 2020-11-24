Police shared this message with residents: Please drive sober. Don't end up with goats in the back of your minivan this holiday season.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — True story, no kidding.

West Seneca Police say they will be increasing patrols for impaired drivers this week, not only because it is a holiday week, but because two goats were discovered riding in a minivan with an alleged drunk driver recently.

Authorities say that they pulled over a driver for what they are saying was, 'extra terrible driving.'

"We did the logical thing and called the driver's wife to come pick their goats up. The only problem was, they didn't own any goats. Where they came from is a mystery that may never be solved," police said in a statement on Twitter.

The driver was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Police shared this final message with residents: Please drive sober. Don't end up with goats in the back of your minivan this holiday season.

