Police: Two injured in North Little Rock after shooting near Westfield Drive

The North Little Rock Police Department has started investigating after a shooting left two people injured on the 300 block of Westfield Drive.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has started investigating after a shooting left two people injured.

According to reports, the incident happened on the 300 block of Westfield Drive, as officers responded to calls of people being shot.

However, authorities say that once they arrived at the scene, they were unable to find any of the victims from the shooting.

According to reports, police then received information that two victims from the shooting had transported themselves to a local hospital, with each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities said that injuries for the victims are non-life threatening and that an investigation in underway.

Police ask that those with information contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-680-8439 or 501-771-7151.